Why PDP youth leader a ‘naive toddler’ – APC youth leader aspirant





A frontline national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Blessing Agbomhere, has explained why he described national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a ‘naive toddler’, saying the later still has much to learn as far as leading the youths is concerned.

Agbomhere was reacting to a statement signed by one Barr IIyasu Yusuf Musa, on behalf of the 26-year-old National Youth Leader of the PDP attacking his earlier comments.

In a statement released to newsmen Monday in Abuja, Agbomhere a chieftain of the ruling party, said he could offer the PDP youth leader “my wings to fly on as I teach him the rudiments and rubrics of leading the Youths.”

According to Agbomhere, “I still maintain my earlier position that the incumbent National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party is a naive toddler who is incapacitated and lacks the nuances and wherewithal to lead the youths of the PDP or any other recognised or unrecognised body in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper