115 players jostle for trophies at Lagos squash tournament





No fewer than 115 squash players have converged on Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, to compete for trophies at Lagos Squash Open Tournament.

The championship, organised by the Lagos State Squash Association for U-16 and U-19 boys and girls, holds from January 25 to 29.

According to Wasiu Sanni, Tournament Director, the turnout for the first tournament in 2022 was impressive.

He added that the essence of the tournament tagged, “Lagos Squash Open Tournament,” is to avail players the opportunity to be competitive.

“Training without putting what you have learnt into practice is effort in futility, and we as the custodians of these players need to observe them know where they need improvement.

“And so far so good for day one, I am impressed. As the Head Coach for Lagos State, I see a lot of players with potential that will make Lagos State proud in the nearest future, which is the goal, to help these players actualise their dreams,” he said.

In the first…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper