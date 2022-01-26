Abia 2023: PDP stakeholders exchange missiles over power shift





By Steve Oko

The 2023 agitation for power may have sparked a political war in Abia State, pitching stakeholders from Abia North against their Ukwa-la-Ngwa counterparts.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Don Ubani, has been lambasted for his critical stance against the quest for power shift to Abia North championed by the immediate-past Secretary to State Government, SSG, Dr Eme Okoro.

Dr Okoro, one of the founding fathers of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, had last week, descended on the State Chairman of the party, Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere, for allegedly aborting a planned visit by Abia North PDP elders and stakeholders to the party secretariat to advance their cause, and demanded apologies “for the insult”.

Ubani fired back at Okoro, dismissing the agitation for power shift to Abia North in 2023 as illogical, arguing that Abia has two political divisions (Old Bende Division and Old Aba Division), contrary to three senatorial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper