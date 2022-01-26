Afcon 2021: Quarter-final at Olembe Stadium to be moved after fatal crush





The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final due to be held at the Olembe Stadium on Sunday will be moved after a fatal crush outside the ground on Monday.

At least eight people were killed and 38 injured as fans struggled to get access to a match between hosts Cameroon and Comoros in Yaounde.

All Nations Cup matches will remember victims with a minute’s silence.

The Confederation of African Football and world governing body Fifa have sent condolences to the affected families.

Two children, aged eight and 14, were among the dead, and seven people were seriously injured in the crush.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe visited injured supporters in hospital and the scene outside the Olembe Stadium on Tuesday, and later said he was “sad and hurt” by the incident.

Motsepe added that Caf must take responsibility for the crush along with the local organising committee and the Cameroonian government.

“We have a duty to find out exactly what happened and more importantly to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper