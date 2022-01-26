Bauchi government owing retirees N20bn – NLC





Gov Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The leadership of the Bauchi State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have charged the Bauchi State Government to urgently pay the over N20 billion gratuity of retirees in the state.

Bauchi State NLC Chairman, Comrade Danjuma Saleh made the call at a press conference on Wednesday in Bauchi.

He said that the non-payment of gratuity to retirees as and when due has made life very difficult for many retirees, while further stating that most retirees cannot afford to meet basic necessities of living in the light of current economic challenges in the country.

On the minimum wage, the Chairman said the approved N30,000 minimum wage has not been implemented across all cadres of workers under the payroll of the Bauchi State government.

