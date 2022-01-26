Bauchi Judiciary investigates alleged N11.4bn fraudulent contracts by court officials





The Bauchi State Judiciary has said it had begun investigations into alleged N11.4 billion fraudulent contractual agreements perpetrated by some court workers in the state.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Rabi Umar, who stated this at a news conference on the sideline of the inauguration of 31 Commissioners for Oath of the Shari’ah Court of Appeal, said the judiciary had begun investigation of some staff of the High Court who engaged in fraudulent contractual relationships with various companies worth N11.4 billion, without the knowledge of the authorities.

She that the measure was imperative to check the decay in the judiciary, saying “The recent directive I gave for the investigation was the instances some staff of the High Court entered into contractual relationship with various companies worth billions of Naira using forged stamp, letterhead paper of the office of the Chief Registrar and forms without our knowledge, authority or consent as follows:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper