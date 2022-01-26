Buhari Presides over FEC meeting in Aso Rock





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

READ ALSO: ACF members ‘ll not disappoint Buhari as Board Chair — Yawe

Some Ministers who are physically attending the meeting include that of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Communications and Digital Economy,Dr Ibrahim Pantami; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Other Ministers and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folasade Yemi-Esan, are participating virtually from their respective offices in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper