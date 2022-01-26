Electoral Bill: Have you read what Senators and Reps set for parties’ primaries?





The House of Representatives, Tuesday, rescinded its decision on the mode of primaries for political parties.

Last week, the House adopted only direct and indirect primary modes with the Senate adding the consensus option.

However, at the plenary, the House rescinded its resolution, went into the Committee of the Whole, ratified and voted the methods to include consensus. Read the full story HERE.

This means political parties can now choose any of the three options — direct, indirect and consensus.

And the Senate warned that political parties that failed or refused to abide with the provisions on the mode of primaries, would miss out on the opportunity to participate in elections.

Below are the elements of the Act as it concerns candidates’ emergence

The amended bill provides in clause 84 (2) that, “The procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions shall be by direct, indirect primaries or…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper