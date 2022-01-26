Hanifa’s Murder: I won’t hesitate to sign death sentence of killer if… — Ganduje





…As Aisha Buhari wants the killer to be publicly executed

By Bashir Bello & Ibrahim Hassan, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday vowed not to hesitate to sign the death sentence for the alleged killer of the five-year-old schoolgirl, Hanifa Abubakar if sentenced to death by the court.

Governor Ganduje’s stance came as the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, called for public execution of the school proprietor, Abdulmalik Muhammad Tanko, who kidnapped and murdered his pupil in Kano if convicted by a court.

The governor spoke yesterday during a condolence visit alongside his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Labaran Abdul Madari and other top government functionaries, to the family’s residence in Dakata/Kawaji.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said “We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper