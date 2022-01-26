Insecurity: COAS visits Kano, interact with stakeholders, Emir





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

In a continuous effort to improve security in the country, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya on Wednesday 26 January, 2022 paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Speaking at the Government House Kano, Gen Yahaya stated that he was in the state on a working visit to 3 Brigade Kano and Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) Falgore, where the ongoing 82 Regular Recruit Intake screening exercise into the Nigerian Army (NA) is being conducted.

He expressed appreciation of the Nigerian Army to the Government and people of Kano state for their support to NA formations and Units in Kano state, particularly, NABFC in Falgore forest.

He added, that the facility has become a veritable training ground for troops of the NA and potential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper