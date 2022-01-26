Nigeria drops five places on TI corruption perception rating





…Ranks 154 out of 180 countries

…Nigeria’s CPI: PDP mocks Buhari, APC

By Dirisu Yakubu, Gabriel Ewepu, Bernard Ozuanu & John Precious

Nigeria has dropped five places on the 2021 corruption perception index published by Transparency International, TI, yesterday.

The country scored 24 out of 100 points, ranking 154 out of 180 countries surveyed by the organisation.

In the 2020 index, Nigeria had scored 25 out of 100 points, ranking 149 out of the 180 countries surveyed.

This means that Nigeria dropped to 154, five places down, out of the 180 countries surveyed, in comparison with the 2020 rating.

It also scored 25 out of 100 points, less than the 24 points obtained in the 2020 CPI, indicating the worst ranking the country has got under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2015, Nigeria was ranked 136th; 136th in 2016; 148th in 2017; 144th in 2018; 146th in 2019, and 149th in 2020.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper