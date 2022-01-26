RIVERS ABANDONED AIRCRAFT: WIKE DID NOT LIE





Governor Nyesom Wike

By Paulinus Nsirim

Our attention has been drawn to a write up titled: “RIVERS AIRCRAFT: AGAIN WIKE LIED AGAINST AMAECHI, by George Tolofari, former Rivers State Commissioner of Transport (2007-2015), dated, January 26, 2022.

We are truly amazed at the sheer desperation with which Mr. Tolofari and indeed several key figures of the previous administration, have been attempting with obvious futility, to deny the truth about the Rivers Aircraft in Germany.

To put the matter in its proper perspective, Governor Nyesom Wike visited Germany recently with some top ranking Rivers Indigenes, to finally lay to rest, the matter of the Rivers Aircraft, which had been secretly abandoned in Germany since 2012 by the previous administration.

Explaining how the Rivers State Government discovered the Aircraft secretly abandoned in the European country by the previous…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper