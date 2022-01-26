Senate tasks Heads of Security Agencies to stem smuggling of Petroleum Products





Senate

Says this cost of smuggling business is very huge and debilitating to Nigerians

To Summon the NSA, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, others on Smuggling

As Lawan Pallies with paramilitary chiefs over border security

We have porous borders and absence of governance at the border communities making their job difficult, Customs CG

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has asked all the heads of Security agencies and paramilitary heads in the country to as a matter of urgency, stem the huge level of smuggling of Petroleum products in the country.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he met with heads of security and paramilitary agencies, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who tasked them to do more to checkmate smuggling of petroleum products out of Nigeria, said that the cost of smuggling business is very huge and debilitating to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper