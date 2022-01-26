Senate tasks Heads of Security Agencies to stem smuggling of Petroleum Products

Says this cost of smuggling business is very huge and debilitating to Nigerians

 To Summon the NSA, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, others on Smuggling

As Lawan Pallies with paramilitary chiefs over border security

 We have porous borders and absence of governance at the border communities making  their job difficult, Customs CG

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has asked all the  heads of Security agencies  and paramilitary heads  in the country to as a matter of urgency, stem  the huge level of smuggling of Petroleum products in the country. 

Speaking yesterday in Abuja  when he met with heads of security and paramilitary agencies, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who  tasked them to do more to checkmate smuggling of petroleum products out of Nigeria, said that the cost of smuggling business is very huge and debilitating to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

