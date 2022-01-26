We would not fold our arms over fuel subsidy removal suspension -NLC





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it would not fold its arms over the suspension of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal government, but will remain vigilant to react to any unexpected development.

During a press conference in Kaduna, the Deputy National Secretary of NLC, Comrade Bello Ismail said, “We will not go to sleep despite the reversal of the subsidy removal by the government. We will continue to be vigilant over the issue.”

“Following the reversal and reapproach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress had an emergency.

virtual meeting this morning to consider the new position of the government. After vigorous debates, the NEC decided to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27h January 2022 and the

national protest in Abuja scheduled for 2nd February 2022.

