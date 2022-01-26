Who is fit enough to wear Enyeama’s big gloves?





By Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello

Vincent Enyeama

At the age of 37, Vincent Enyeama was forced to hang his boots, long before social media obsession became the order of the day in the Super Eagles.

We had the finest in Peter Rufai, Nigeria need not wait for too long and after his retirement, he was replaced by Vincent Enyeama. But seven years after Enyeama’s retirement as goalkeeper and captain, he seems irreplaceable. We have not had a worthy goalkeeper in the Super Eagles. It’s been trial and error.

With a great line-up of talented and experienced goalkeepers in Nigeria, Maduka Okoye is not worthy of the number one goalkeeping role. It should be the one.

In the middle of a tournament, a goalkeeper was busy granting interviews on who he wants to date and the kind of girls he fancy, I mean, it doesn’t make any sense…. He got carried away with the praises and the little fame he got at the group stage. I mean girls were all over him, they think he is handsome, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper