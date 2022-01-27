Boundary dispute: Edo communities bicker over Supreme Court judgment





By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The indigenes of Iguomon in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State have accused their neighbours in Ikhuonbo of using security officials to frustrate the execution of a Supreme Court judgment on a boundary dispute in their favour.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday, an advocacy group, Edo People Advocacy Orgnanisation, claimed that some residents of Iguomom have in the course of trying to ensure the implementation of the judgment had their vehicles confiscated by members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT.

Flanked by elders, youths and members of the community, the group represented by Emmanuel Aigbogun called on the Edo State government to ensure the full implementation of the Supreme Court judgment and the Inspector General of Police to call his men to order and ensure the release of one Evan Egharevba, who he said has been arrested for over two months to deprive him from testifying in an on-going murder case…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper