Burkina Faso military takeover will worsen insecurity, governance – AFBA





By Gabriel Olawale

The African Bar Association, AFBA has expressed displeasure over the unconstitutional and illegal forceful takeover of government in Burkina Faso by the Armed Forces.

It said such an act will not only deepen the insecurity in the country but also add to the bad governance citizens are already burdened with.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, President of AFBA, Hannibal Uwaifo, said the association condemns in its entirety the pointless usurpation of power and hereby appeals to the military to immediately release President Christian Kabore and return to the barracks.

“Unfortunately it is becoming increasingly difficult to defend most governments in Africa due to their undemocratic tendencies, corruption, bad government, and political debauchery which has plunged the West Africa region into a state of hopelessness resulting from youth unemployment, unimaginable levels of hunger, poverty, and complete breakdown of security.

He disclosed that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper