Deposed Ondo monarch dies

Dayo Johnson Akure

A deposed traditional ruler, the Deji of Akureland, in Ondo state, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju is dead.

In a statement by the spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House, Prince Dapo Adepoju said the late monarch passed on in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness.

The statement said “Oba Oluwadare Adepoju has passed on to the eternal glory this morning, January 27, 2022, during a brief illness.

“He passed on in a private hospital in Abuja early hour of today.

“The late Oba Adepoju was deposed by former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko on grounds of misunderstanding between the monarch and his wife.

“Before his transition to eternal glory, the deposed monarch prayed for the peace of Akure Kingdom.

“He said he did his best in defending his people while on the throne.

The late deposed Deji of Akure Kingdom said God made it possible for him as a son of the Osupa Ruling House to ascend the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper