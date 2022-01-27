Ekiti 2022: Oyebanji wins APC primary election, emerges Party’s flag bearer





.

As Seven aspirants kick, demand cancellation of poll

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Ado Ekiti—The immediate past secretary to the state government, Biodun Oyebanji has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship direct primary election held in Ekiti state on Thursday.

Oyebanji, from Ikogosi-Ekiti, in the central senatorial district and believed to be Governor Kayode Fayemi’s preferred aspirant was declared winner with 101,703 votes to defeat other seven aspirants who had earlier protested against the process and called for its cancellation.

The chairman of the APC primary election committee and governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru said the exercise which took place across the 177 wards in the state was peaceful , transparent and credible.

READ ALSO:NIPOST unveils e-debit card, agency banking, 27 logistics vehicles

Results of other aspirants are, Dayo Adeyeye, 691 votes ; Bamidele Faparusi, 376 ; Femi Bamisile,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper