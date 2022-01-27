Eto’o debunks COVID-19 conspiracy theories





Samuel Eto’o speaking at a summit

Cameroon legend and president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o has debunked insinuations the Africa Cup of Nations hosts are using the covid-19 tests to weaken their prospective opponents.

In their opening game against Burkina Faso, several players were judged to have tested positive for Covid-19. And also in their round of 16 against Comoros Island, key players including first-choice keeper returned positive for covid-19 ahead of the game.

But while speaking yesterday in Yaounde Eto’o said Cameroon as hosts was not in charge of the medical examination team.

“The agency that conducts the test is 100% under the control of the CAF.

“The rules of the game are known to everyone before the competition started and I really wish, humbly, that my country is respected. Tunisia has had 7 cases of players tested positive against…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper