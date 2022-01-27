Invest in cyclical, high yield stocks, analysts tell investors





By Nkiruka Nnorom

As investors reposition their portfolio for the new year, investment analysts have said that staking in cyclical and high dividend-yielding stocks will pay off in the long run.

They also encouraged investors to focus on value stocks in their investment strategy, saying that they deliver superior returns.

In a report titled “Investment Strategy Outlook for 2022″, analysts at Afrinvest Asset Management advocated allocation of up to 20 per cent of asset portfolio to equities, while 30 per cent should be allocated to bonds and other low-risk asset classes each during the year.

They also believe that 10 per cent allocation to commodities and money market instruments would be ideal.

They stated: “We’ve seen cyclicality play out first-hand in many areas of the stock market in 2021. We expect the trend to be sustained as economic activities are expected to pick up faster as pandemic induced constraints fade out in 2022.

