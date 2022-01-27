Mane, Vozinho share happy moments in hospital





By Jacob Ajom

Senegal striker Sadio Mane is recovering in hospital after he survived a nasty clash with Cape Verde keeper Vozinho in their Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash.

Senegal and Cape Verde struggled to maintain a grip in the game until the second half, when Mane and Vozinho collided just outside the box. Mane and Vozinho were concussed, but while Mane chose to carry on the Cape Verde keeper was given the red card.

The Liverpool star curled in an effort in the 63rd minute in the 2-0 win against nine-man Cape Verde but concern quickly grew for the forward. He was subsequently substituted and taken to the hospital, as was Vozinho.

However, the pair posed for a photo with the caption, which Mane uploaded to Instagram with the caption: “Senegal vs Cape Verde in the pitch [and] in the hospital,” while thanking fans who checked on his well-being for their messages.

Senegal will face the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper