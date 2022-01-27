Obi Cubana nominates young Nigerians for leadership course in NIPSS





.

By Luminous Jannamike

Popular businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu fondly known as Obi Cubana, yesterday nominated young Nigerians for the Youth Transformational Leadership Course at the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, in Kuru, Plateau State.

He made this known during a meeting with the management of Princeton Leadership Forum in Abuja, where he revealed his stance on youth empowerment in the country.

Though Obi Cubana did not disclose the number of youths nominated by him, he however, urged “more successful Nigerians to support the empowerment of youths to be leaders who can contribute positively to national development.”

Earlier, the President of Princeton Leadership Forum, Dr Chibuike Echem, stated that the organization seeks to champion youth empowerment and development across the country.

He explained that the Youth Transformational Leadership Course at NIPSS initiated by the Forum was geared towards preparing young Nigerians for policy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper