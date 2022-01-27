Police Helicopter did not crash — Force Hqtrs





**None of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police headquarters in Abuja said on Thursday that its Helicopter, Bell 429 5N-MDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Tuesday, February 26, 2022, was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba said, “The aircraft did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever.

“All six (6) onboard including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition.

“Similarly, the aircraft, which was flown by one of the best Police Pilots, was professionally safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of obstacle at the landing spot.

“The incident occurred around 7:30 pm (local time).

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has commended the Police Air-Wing for their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper