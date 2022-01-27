Super Eagles: Moving forward after AFCON crash





THE crash-out of the Super Eagles from the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, in Cameroon has been generally accepted by Nigerians with equanimity, though the shock of unexpected early exit still rankles.

Due to the morass that the immediate past Head Coach of the Eagles, Gernot Rohr, left behind whereby our senior national football team lacked artistry and failed to inspire confidence among our football lovers, the expectations of Nigerians hit the ceiling from the first match in which the Eagles defeated Africa’s dominant national team, the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Eagles went on to win the rest of their group ties against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, topping Group D with nine maximum points, the highest among the groups.

Having emerged from the group and playing the best football Nigerians had witnessed of their darling team in the past five years of Rohr’s stewardship, Nigeria was already being expected to play the final with the hosts, Cameroon.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper