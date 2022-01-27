Ugwuanyi receives ‘Most Peaceful Governor in Nigeria’ award





…Dedicates it to God

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was yesterday conferred with a national award as the ‘Most Peaceful Governor in Nigeria’ by the Messengers of Peace Foundation.

Conferring the prestigious national award on Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, the National President of the foundation, Dr. Sulaiman Adejoh, disclosed that the honour was in recognition of the governor’s zeal, steadfastness and untiring efforts in ensuring that “there is calmness in Enugu State and Nigeria by extension”.

Dr. Adejoh said: “We have taken note of these efforts because it is not ordinary. It takes somebody that has something upstairs and a man of peace to be able to use all the connections including God to make sure there is peace in his state.

“And by the power given to you as the serving Governor of Enugu State, you have used your God-given ability to make sure that there is relative calmness”.

The National President explained…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper