Why I dropped out of school – Zazu singer, Portable





Porbale

By Joy Mazoje

Habeeb Okokiola popularly known as Portable has reveled the reason he dropped out of school.

Portable, who became the rave of the moment in December, disclosed that he left school to focus on his music career because music is a money-making machine.

He recently had an interview with Jahbless on his podcast, Jahbless Original Intelligence, where he said that he knew right from the start how much wealth music could give him so he faced it full time.

The controversial artist said, “Music brings money and is a fast money-making machine.

“If you sing you must have money unless you’re not good at it, if you’re a musician, you must be rich. I observed that I make a lot of money whenever I sing.”

ALSO READ: I never thought I would be successful as a single mother – Iyabo Ojo

The Zazu singer in addition said that before his fame in December, he met some people who killed his career with ‘over-packaging’.

“You know if they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper