Zulum launches dualization of N10.8bn roads construction within Maiduguri Metropolis





.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Thursday flagged off the dualization and construction of about N10.8 billion which were contracted to the Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC) and Obtuse Tech Engineering Company limited.

Highlights of the contract allocations indicated that about N8.076 billion to EEC, while N2.8 billion to Obtuse Tech Engineering Construction Company Limited,

The road projects cited within the Maiduguri metropolis are to be executed within a period of one year (12 months), as it will also have two bridges and drainage contained in the specifications and guidelines approved in the contracts.

Our correspondent also observed that, with these projects, the ministry has almost exhausted half of its 2022 budget in the first quarter of the year, as about N22.9 billion was allocated to it.

The ceremony which was brief took place at Post Office Roundabout.

Zulum said the ongoing construction of roads, drainage networks…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper