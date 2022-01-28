Burkina Faso coup: ECOWAS to engage with coup leaders on way forward





ECOWAS

–Demands return to civil rule, release of President Kabore

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Authority of Heads of State and Government, on Friday resolved to engage with the leaders of the junta that recently seized authority in Burkina Faso.

Consequently, the ECOWAS body has agreed to send high-powered military and diplomatic emissaries to Ouagadougou, the capital of the country, on Saturday (today) for situation assessments of developments in the country.

Speaking to journalists after an emergency virtual meeting of ECOWAS apex decision-making body, the Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, said President Muhammadu Buhari, is in support of the decisions taken.

According to the Minister, Nigeria is fully in support of the ECOWAS demand for an immediate return to constitutional rule, release of the incarcerated…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper