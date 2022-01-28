Soot: Stakeholders call for review of Petroleum Refining laws to accommodate artisanal refineries





—Urge FG to implement Artisanal/Modular Refinery report

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—STAKEHOLDERS in the management of oil and gas have stressed the need for a review of the Petroleum Refining Regulations of 1974 and other relevant laws to accommodate the establishment of artisanal refineries.

The stakeholders also harped on the need for the Federal Government to consider and approve the implementation of the recommendations of the report of the National Summit on the Integration of Artisanal/Modular Refinery Operations into the In-Country Oil Refining Programme of the Oil and Gas Sector.

READ ALSO:Live right with God, Okowa charges Nigerians

These were part of the resolutions reached at the end of the emergency stakeholders meeting convened by the Office of the presidency through the Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang in Abuja.

The emergency meeting was called to address the soot and other environmental pollution…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper