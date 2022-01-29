17 Abuja Chiefdoms decry marginalisation by FG





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Seventeen indigenous chiefdoms in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have alleged that the Nigerian government has marginalised them in the scheme of things, especially in the area of basic service delivery.

The Abuja chiefdoms said despite their support of successive governments, the authorities did not deem it fit to guarantee their rights to clean and potable water, access to basic healthcare and education as well as the sustainable exploitation of the environment.

The autochthonous communities spoke through the Agabe of Gwargwada, His Royal Highness Alhaji Husseini Agabi, on Thursday the Launch of the Project; ‘Promoting the Rights of Original Inhabitants of Abuja’ by the HipCity Innovation Centre with support from MacArthur Foundation and the Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED).

Agabi noted that there was a sizeable number of indigenous communities who, according to him, were on the verge of extinction,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper