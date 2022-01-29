2023: Igbo well prepared for Presidency — Ohanaeze





By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

AMIDST doubts by sections of the country over the preparedness of the South East to contest for the presidency next year, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared that Ndigbo is today better prepared than the North in 2015 when Presidency was given to them.

Ohanaeze however said that as much as the Igbo are ready; leaders are always instrumental to the emergence of their successors and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to play the required role expected of him as the President.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, in a statement yesterday, said that Igbos are prepared and ready for the 2023 Presidency, insisting that the position of things in Igbo land today is much more favourable and conducive than in 2015 and 1998 when President Buhari from the North emerged.

“Let it be known and clearly understood that Ndigbo is more prepared than the North when President Buhari was elected in 2015. By then, Boko Haram had threatened…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper