CONVENTION: APC faces fresh crisis on zoning of key positions





•Party divided on consensus arrangement

By Dapo Akinrefon

AHEAD of its February 26, 2022, National Convention, the All Progressives Congress, APC, may face another fresh crisis on the zoning of its key positions.

Multiple sources within the party disclosed that barring any last-minute change, a northerner will emerge as the national chairman as no southerner has indicated an interest in the position.

The issue of zoning of key positions in the incoming National Working Committee, NWC, especially that of the national chairman and secretary may lead to another round of crisis Vanguard was reliably informed.

It was reported that just like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, it had concluded plans to zone the national chairmanship position to the North-Central and the secretary to the South-East.

However, the party leadership through the National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe denied the reports, saying that the party was yet…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper