Erosion is swallowing my people in S/East — Onuigbo

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

Sam Onuigbo represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South federal constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives. He’s the President of Global Legislators’ Organization for Balanced Environment, GLOBE, Nigeria, an international association for national parliamentarians with over 100 countries as members. He’s also Vice President of African Africa for GLOBE international, in Africa. In this interview, he shared what motivated him to sponsor climate change bill, now an act with its benefits to Nigeria.

What motivated you to sponsor the Climate Change Bill that was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari?

This bill has now become an Act. It’s the climate change bill. You are asking about the motivation and what inspired me? First, I want to start from the angle that I come from a community that is heavily ravaged by gully erosion.

In my village as I speak, I have six active erosion sites…





