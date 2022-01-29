Gov Emmanuel urges unity among Ekiti Guber aspirants





.

…As PDP members commend A’Ibom Gov on peaceful, transparent primaries

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has urged contestants in the just concluded gubernatorial primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State to bury the hatchet and work together for the victory of the party in the state.

Governor Emmanuel who was the leader of the 5-man PDP primary election committee in Ekiti State gave the admonition while fielding questions with Government House correspondents at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, upon his return from the assignment.

He thanked the National Chairman and the National Working Committee of PDP for an opportunity to serve the party, describing it as a privilege he cannot take for granted, expressing satisfaction with the integrity and conduct of the primary election.

The Governor who described the exercise as transparent, fair and credible, called on all participants in the contest to acknowledge the supremacy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper