How Hausa language saved Thisday staff from gunmen attack

•Attackers vow to return

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Unknown gunmen have again stormed the Utako, Abuja office of the THISDAY newspaper in the early hours of yesterday. The armed men, according to an eyewitness came in through the back fence of the company’s premises just as a suicide bomber did 12 years ago.

The source said the armed men, who stormed into the premises at about 3 am, “subjected everyone on duty, mostly the production staff members, to inhuman treatment— threatening to kill all of them if they attempted to alert policemen.”

He further informed that the hoodlums attempted to cut one of their victims until he appealed to them in the Hausa language.

They wanted to cut him with matches until he spoke Hausa to them, that was what saved him. If he was not able to speak Hausa, I don’t know what would have been his fate now,” he said.

After a failed operation that lasted for over 40…





