Ilana Omo Oodua mourns Olufemi Adegoke

The Chairman of a foremost Pan-Yoruba Intelligentsia Group, Voice of Reason, VOR, Dr. Olufemi Adegoke, is dead.

The late Adegoke was the father of Nigerian-born member of British Parliament, Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke-Badnock, a member of the Conservative Party, who has served in Boris Johnson’s government as Minister of State for Levelling Up Communities and Minister of State for Equalities.

In a statement by the Communications Secretary of

Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye said: “Adegoke was a man of unquestionable character and a man whose lifestyle was a model. He was resolute and committed towards the complete decommissioning of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

“Adegoke spent his last years on the surface of earth working for the advancement and liberation of the Yoruba people.

“He was an unparalleled patriot of the Yoruba people and an Intellectual Giant whose courage and candour goes beyond the cosmos.

“The late Olufemi Adegoke, a Medical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper