Insecurity: House of Rep security summit report provides solutions —Rep Igbakpa

...Urges Buhari to ensure full implementation of recommendations

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Hon. Benson Rollands Igbakpa represents Ethiope federal constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives. He speaks to Saturday Vanguard on some of the activities of the parliament in 2021.

How will you describe the legislative activities of the House of Representatives in 2021?

We have done quite a lot under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. It has been very pivotal. He has been on the driving seat and has directed us where we should go. There were many calls to the executive arm of government to take charge of the security situation in the country and that informed the setting up of an ad hoc committee chaired by the Speaker himself to x-ray the security situation.

They came out with 16-point recommendations which were handed over to Mr President for implementation. On the economic side, in line with the cooperation exhibited so far with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper