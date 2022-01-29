Morocco 2022: 35 players to hit Super Falcons Abuja camp for Lady Elephants





Super Falcons

Head Coach Randy Waldrum has invited a total of 35 players to the camp of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons ahead of next month’s final qualifying fixture for the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations, against Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Falcons and the Lady Elephants will tango over two legs for one slot at the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco in the month of July. Both teams square up at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, 18th February with the return at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan on Wednesday, 23rd February.

To reach this stage, nine-time African champions Nigeria edged the Black Queens of Ghana 2-1 on aggregate in October 2021, while the Lady Elephants blew away their counterparts from the Niger Republic 20-0 on aggregate.

Waldrum has included a good number of the group that lit up the Federal capital during a nine-day training camp in November 2021.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper