Police allegedly kill two students in Ilorin over cultists’ rumpus





By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Two students of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, have been allegedly killed by stray bullets of Police detectives from the Special Tactical Squad (STS) FIB, Abuja, who stormed the institution on Saturday morning to arrest suspected student cultists in their hostel.

Consequently, scores of protesters comprising students of Kwara state Polytechnic and residents of the neighbouring school Junction and the surrounding villages stormed the streets of Ilorin to protest the attack.

The police authorities, however, claimed that there was a clash in Lajolo village in the Polytechnic area when suspected students cultist laid ambush for the police during which a police officer was injured and two suspected students cultists were arrested.

The police team was said to have been to the Polytechnic area on the trail of student cultists who went and killed a student of Kwara state university, Malete on Friday and four suspected cultists were…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper