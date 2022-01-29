Police Commission workers commence warning strike over recruitment of 10,000 Constables





.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The staff of the Police Service Commission under the workers union on Thursday declared a 3-day warning strike over the alleged takeover of the recruitment of 10,000 Constables by Force headquarters.

The workers shut down the PSC headquarters in Abuja and forced the Permanent Secretary, Chief William Alo and directors out of their offices.

The staff were protesting the alleged takeover of the ongoing constables’ recruitment exercise, lack of staff promotion and training by the commission management.

The workers lamented the failure of the commission management to meet their demands, accusing the PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith of conniving with the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to shortchange the PSC.

Chairman, Joint Union Congress, PSC chapter, Adoyi Adoyi, said, “We had planned the warning strike for Thursday and the permanent secretary had a meeting with us but we could not make a headway concerning the demands we made…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper