Talent City to develop revolutionary tech community in Alaro





By Kingsley Adegboye

Talent City, a revolutionary community founded by serial African techpreneurs, is moving to Alaro City, Lagos’ new city in the Lekki Free Zone.

Talent City is an innovative community designed and built for the future of work, where remote work-friendly policies, co-living, speedy internet and reliable infrastructure seamlessly integrate with an unrivalled digital experience.

Founded by Nigerian impact entrepreneur Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, formerly of African unicorns Andela and Flutterwave, and Luqman Edu, Chief Visionary Officer and Managing Director of Filmo Real Estate, Talent City will transform the African tech landscape for good.

Talent City is built upon three pillars – a robust technology ecosystem, quality infrastructure and digital governance – and strives to create an ideal work environment and community.

Talent City is backed by Pronomos, Charter Cities Institute, Ventures Platform, and Lofty Inc and, following its inauguration…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper