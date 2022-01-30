A future without child-labour: Accelerating action





By Timi Olubiyi

IT is a common sight in Nigeria and indeed many developing nations to use kids as labourers or expose them to indecent activities such as traffic hawking, street trading, housemaids, domestic services, okada- riding and in several nano, micros and small businesses as casual workers, including agriculture.

These nano businesses include kiosk and corner shops, vulcanizers, street vendors, shoemakers, apprentice mechanics, carpenters, tailors, barbers, hairdressers, and in open market trades and so on. A growing number of them engage in street begging and some are seen in hazardous work or illicit activities such as prostitution and trafficking.

More than one in five children in Africa are employed as child labourers. In fact, United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, data has it that Africa is the region most affected by underage labour and home to almost half of the world’s child labourers, with about 72 million children.

Therefore, it is safe to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper