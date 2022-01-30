ARPM Task Force, Police operatives nab suspected oil thieves in Abuja





By Tunde Oso

Operatives of the Association of Refineries and Petroleum Marketers, ANRPM, and men of the Inspector General of Police from the Special Task Force on Petroleum & Illegal Bunkering Unit from Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday 28, 2021 busted a gang of suspected oil thieves of Petroleum products at Church Gate, Close to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Abuja, the Federal Capital City.

Led by the National Task Force Chairman, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro and Emmanuel Okoh, a Superintendent of Police, the team arrived the storage facility tucked in a supposed private residence at the Church Gate residence belonging to one Chijioke to discover a huge amount of stolen petroleum products.

Occupants of the residence including Chijioke reportedly scaled the fence on sighting the taskforce team and ran away leaving behind one Mr. Chinasa Ogbonna and Ms. Olamide Secretary and Accountant…





