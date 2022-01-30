Boko Haram releases four Chibok girls from captivity





ISWAP fighters

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be members of ISWAP group who invaded Kautikari village of Chibok Local Government Area in Borno state have freed four girls hitherto abducted on Friday 14th January, 2022, relevant sources have said.

Recall that during that incident, about nine residents of Kautikari village were abducted, before they released about two old women and some children, Unfortunately, the four young ladies were taken to Dille village axis of nearby Askira Uba Local Government Area that shares Local border with Sambisa forest

During that attack, a church and some residential houses including that of a renowned business man (name withheld) were all set ablaze before snatching a cell phone belonging to his wife.

Kautikari is located East and about 15km drive from Chibok town predominantly occupied by Christian faithful.

A son inlaw (name withheld) of the businessman who resides with his family in…





