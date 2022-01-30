DELTA 2023: Delta-Ijaw group confronts Delta Central, says no guber zoning since 1998





By Emma Amaize

ASABA – THE Delta- Ijaw 2023 Governorship Advocacy Group, DIGAG, in Delta State, Sunday, challenged leaders of Delta Central Senatorial District in the state canvassing zoning of governorship by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying since 1998, the party had never zoned governorship in the state.

The group in a statement by the director general, Augustine Okporu, picked on the state PDP chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Chief Ighoyota Amori, who they accused of “constituting themselves as aspirants to the Delta state governorship primary election.”

READ ALSO:Police allegedly kill two students in Ilorin over cultists’ rumpus

Expressing lack of confidence in the two leaders, DIGAG urged the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to “urgently call Esiso and Amori to order before they destroy the party,” adding.

“The two of them are occupying executive positions in the party which requires…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper