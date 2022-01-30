Ekiti Guber Election: Fayose, Fayemi go to battles through candidates





•As winner of APC primary, Oyebanji

…extends an olive branch to aggrieved aspirants

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Following the emergence last Thursday of Hon Biodun Oyebanji, as the winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary in Ekiti state, the stage is set for an electoral war between the former governor, Ayodele Fayose, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the incumbent governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, through their anointed candidates at the June 18 governorship election in the state.

Hon Biodun Oyebanji is believed to be Governor Fayemi’s preferred candidate while Mr Bisi Kolawole who had on Wednesday been declared winner of the PDP’s, governorship primary is said to be Fayose’s man.

Fayose had earlier defeated the then incumbent, Fayemi and went ahead to complete two terms in office before Fayemi came back to power after defeating a candidate sponsored by Fayose. With both of them completing their two tenures and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper