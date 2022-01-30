Olubadan Stool: Lekan Balogun, others yet to fulfill pledge made to Makinde ― Micheal Lana





By Adeola Badru

A new twist is set to emerge, following the controversy surrounding the nomination, appointment, approval and announcement of High Chief Lekan Balogun, who is the next in line to the throne, as the new Olubadan.

Vanguard, on Sunday, authoritatively gathered from a former Attorney-General of the state, Chief Michael Lana, that he was surprised to see that High Chief Lekan Balogun’s lawyers have filed a further written address instead of filing a notice of withdrawal of the case, which he said, was against the pledge to Governor Seyi Makinde that they would withdraw a case challenging a consent judgment earlier given on the matter.

Balogun and other members of the Olubadan-in-Council who were crowned Obas in 2017 by the administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Lana informed Vanguard that rather than withdraw the case as they promised Governor Makinde at a meeting held in…





