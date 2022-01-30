Osinbajo, Buni to lead over 1, 000 youths at APC national students’ conference





Yemi Osinbajo

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State are expected to attend the ruling party All Progressives Congress, APC, Youth and Student Council conference slated in Abuja.

APC Youth and Student Council National leader, Seyi Bamigbade, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said the conference with the theme, “One Voice Uniting For Progress,” would discuss several topics including gender inclusiveness in politics and greater role for students in governance.

Bamigbade who is the chairman of the media and publicity committee, said the conference slated to hold February 18, 2022 in Abuja International Women Development Centre, would be declared open by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the Special Guest of Honour.

According to him, the conference is being spearheaded by APC Youth and Students’ Council and would be attended by more…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper