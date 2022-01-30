Police arrest 7 suspected armed robbers in Lagos





By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to Festac Division, Lagos State Police Command have arrested two notorious armed robbers specialising in terrorising commuters and motorists within Lagos and its environs.

The suspects identified as Emmanuel Victor aged 26 and Wisdom Ikechukwu aged 21 were arrested while carrying out an operation at Mazamaza along the Badagry expressway.

It was learned that the suspects at about 5 pm attacked one Ndubuisi Okeke, a commercial bus driver, and two commuters, Christiana Opoku and Benjamin Otozor and disposed of their valuables, including money and phone.

Similarly, policemen from Iyana Isashi divisional police station have arrested four suspects for dealing with hard drugs.

The suspects are Lawrence Nwade aged 33, Ejike Nwajiofor aged 30, Emmanuel Ndukwe aged 20, and Enifome Sarah aged 19.

The suspects were apprehended at Harvest hotel located at Iyana Isashi with a bag containing substance suspected to be Ice hard drug…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper